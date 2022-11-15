Newton chamber plans holiday parade

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce will host its annual holiday parade on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at Lower Spring Street and proceeds down Spring and Moran streets to Memory Park.

Sponsored by Planet Networks, Provident Bank, J. Caldwell & Associates, Harold E. Pellow & Associates, and The Town of Newton, this is the only holiday parade in Sussex County. All first responders, non-profits, businesses, and Sussex County organizations are welcome to participate, as are historic, unique or military vehicles.

This year’s theme is “Red, White and Blue Christmas”, and participants are encouraged to don their patriotic attire while celebrating the holiday season. Prizes will be awarded for floats that best depict the theme.

The final act is the guest of honor himself — Santa arriving in Newton! After the parade, children are invited to visit with Santa and tell him their Christmas wishes. Spring Street and nearby restaurants and shops will also be open for holiday shopping, gathering with family and friends, and refreshment following the parade.

On the date of the parade, Spring Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. until approximately noon.