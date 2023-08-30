Overdose Awareness Day to be marked Thursday

A candlelight vigil will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 for International Overdose Awareness Day.

There will be luminaries, guest speakers, a walk-through remembrance display and music by Mike Lawlor at the Newton Green.

The event is organized by the Sussex County Recovery Community Center. For information, call 973-940-2966 or go online to https://centerforprevention.org/rcc/ioad/

Another candlelight vigil will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at White Rock Pavilion, 44 White Rock Blvd., Oak Ridge.

It is sponsored by Morris County Prevention is Key and the Jefferson Township Youth Coalition. For information, contact Carly Sinnott at csinnott@mcpik.org