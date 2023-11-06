x
Photos: GOP honors Virginia Littell

Lafayette /
| 06 Nov 2023 | 08:12
    Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Littell, former state GOP chairwoman and founder of Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, speaks at a dinner in her honor Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Photos by Dave Smith)
    Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Littell listens to her daughter, former Assemblywoman Alison Littell McHose, during the dinner at the Farmstead Golf &amp; Country Club in Lafayette.
    Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican who ran against Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, speaks at the dinner.
    From left are state Sen. Steven Oroho, Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner and Sparta Councilman Josh Hertzberg.
    Sussex County Commissioner Chris Carney and Sheriff Mike Strada.
    Sparta Councilman Josh Hertzberg with Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia.
    Joe Labarbera, left, is chairman of the Sussex County Republican Committee and Robert Kovic is the executive director.
    About 200 people attended the dinner hosted by the Sussex County Republican Committee.
    A table holds memorabilia about the life of Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Littell.
