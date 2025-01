Children ages 2 1/2 to 6 are invited for stories, songs and fingerplays that promote love and respect for the natural world from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Meet at the Visitor Contact Station at Owens Station in the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

Parents must remain on premises during the free program.

For information, send email to wallkillfriends@gmail.com