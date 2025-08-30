Renaissance Festival starts Saturday

The eighth annual Sparta Renaissance Festival opens next weekend at Camp Sacajawea, 844 White Rock Lane.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21.

The festival features more than 50 vendors, shows ranging from music to adventurous dramas to knightly tournaments, re-enactment encampments that show life in medieval times, games, boat rides, and food and drinks.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $10 for children, ages 6-12, at the gate. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

Discounted tickets may be purchased online at spartanjrenfaire.com/store-tickets

Costumes are optional. The event is rain or shine.