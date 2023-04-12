Route 23 North closed for brush fire

Route 23 North is closed at Germantown Road in West Milford because of a large brush fire, the township Office of Emergency Management said Wednesday afternoon, April 12.

Echo Lake Road also is closed in both directions.

The risk of forest fires is rated very high statewide, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Peak wildfire season in New Jersey usually is from mid-March through May, when weather warms, humidity decreases and winds pick up.

The year, the wildfire season started early, with the Forest Fire Service responding to 315 wildfires, which have burned 919.75 acres, since Jan. 1.

In 2022, the service responded to 1,175 wildfires, which burned 12,664 acres. That includes the 11,129.5-acre Mullica River Wildfire in Wharton State Forest, the largest wildfire in New Jersey since 2007.

The public is urged to be cautious with outdoor fires.

“Ninety-nine percent of wildfires in New Jersey are caused by humans through accidents, carelessness, negligence and even arson,” said Greg McLaughlin, administrator and chief of the Forest Fire Service.