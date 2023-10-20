SCCC open house is Saturday

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will host its annual fall open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 21 in the Performing Arts Center on campus, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to meet with faculty, who can assist them in deciding on a major, choosing a career path or discussing academic options.

Attendees also will learn about the different degree and certificate programs, such as Accounting, Automotive, Building Construction, Culinary & Bakery Arts, Cyber Security, Design, Electrical Lineworker, Fashion Merchandising, History, English, Theater and Welding.

Staff will answer questions about academic support services available for student success. Financial aid experts will discuss financial needs.

And tours of the campus will be offered.

A continental breakfast will be served.

For information, go online to sussex.edu/openhouse