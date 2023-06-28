Sparta church carnival opens

The Our Lady of the Lake Carnival will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 through Saturday, July 1 at the church, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta.

More rides and games are planned than last year, said Gilbert Gibbs, who is helping to organize the event.

On Wednesday, June 28, there will be neon lights for children.

A Battle of the Bands is scheduled Saturday, July 1.

Barbecue food will be available.

Early-bird admission to the White Elephant Sale is $10 and begins at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. All proceeds from the sale will go to a sister church in Haiti.

There is a “Sponsor a Family” program in which donors may contribute to provide families in need with wristbands for each child to ride the rides all night, a food voucher for the family and an ice cream voucher for each child. For information, call Gibbs at 973-670-7217.