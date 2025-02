The Sparta High School girls basketball team denied defending champion Pope John XXIII Regional High School’s bid for another Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament title.

The Spartans won the championship game, 40-38, at Centenary University in Hackettstown on Friday, Feb. 21.

Pope John (17-5) was the top seed in the tournament this year. Its win in the 2023 tournament was the first in school history

This is the fourth title for third-seeded Sparta (19-6) in the past five tournaments.