State Fair event schedule: Friday, Aug. 1-Opening day

5 p.m. through the evening: 4H Horse Show, Western Weekend, Morrisville College 6 Horse Hitch Exhibition in the Horse Show area

5 p.m.-close: $1 rides, $10 minimum at the Carnival

5 p.m.-close: Flower Show featuring professional artistic arrangements and amateur potted plant entries in the Conservatory

5 p.m.-close: Sampling of Godshall’s Beef Bacon at Aldo Sayre Rd.

5 p.m.: Continuation of Open Beef Obstacle Course in the Agriculture Area

5:30-6 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies in the Agriculture Area’s Livestock Pavilion

6 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in cage outside (weather permitting) the Richards Building

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Strange Behavior Band in the Performing Arts Tent

7 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

7:15 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

8-9:30 p.m.: Battle of the Bands in the Performing Arts Tent

Happening throughout the day:

Roaming the grounds: Oscar the Robot travels the fairgrounds and entertains guests.

The Commerford Petting Zoo: A family-owned and operated petting zoo that also offers pony rides for a small fee.

Along Agriculture Highway: Roger the Giant Bowl Turner, Reggie the Potter, Heartfelt Creations’ Felting and Rope-Making

Vegetable Show, Forage Show

Scarecrow Contest: People’ Choice voting by text; after 4 p.m. from Aug. 2- Aug. 9 there is a Scarecrow Photo Op.

Endangered Breeds Educational Center: Visit farm animals coming back after near-extinction, like Randall Lineback Cows, Arapawa Goats and Barbados Black-bellied Sheep.

Flower Show: Horticulture, Artistic Divisions- Birds and Blooms

Home & Hobby Division (including Quilts of Valor): Art in Sussex County, Photography in Sussex County, Grange Exhibit, History Exhibit, Honey Show. Competitions are held throughout the week for different “home and hobby” related skills, like baking.

Snook Agricultural Museum: The museum features historical equipment and displays related to farming. Next to it is the North Jersey Antique Engine Building, and the 4-H Shotwell Exhibit Building is also open throughout the fair.

Farm Fun in Barn Six: Come immerse yourself in interactive stations and activities for young children, like a pedal tractor hay maze and a scarecrow building station.

The Marketplace: Shop homemade, handmade, natural products.

Robotics Row: Stop by the STEM barn for robotics demos.

Rescue Rest Stop: Check out the puppy adoption tent.

4-H Teen Council Dairy Barn : Grab an ice cream or milkshake made by the 4-H teen council members.

4-H Crafts, Art, Photography Exhibits, Rabbit Clubs Info Table

4-H Info Table and Local Author Elizabeth Rodger Book Signing

People Movers: Get on a shuttle to get to the parking lot

Red Rooster Pub: Offering beer, wine, cocktails and food featuring ingredients from local farms.