Sussex County Junior Honors band, chorus to perform Wednesday

The Sussex County Junior Honors Band and Chorus will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the Vernon Township High School auditorium, 1832 County Road. 565, Glenwood.

The honors ensembles, made up of middle/junior high school musicians selected through auditions, will be playing for the community for the 21st year.

Sussex County teachers developed the nonprofit organization in 2001 to challenge the more gifted musicians by giving them an opportunity to pursue more challenging and fulfilling repertoire.

Teachers first nominate students, who must gain the endorsement of their school’s principal and administrators. Students then learn a song as well as scales and perform them for a panel of judges.

This year, 54 students were chosen for the band and 90 for the choir.

They also have the opportunity to work with and learn from directors and teachers they otherwise would not encounter.

The band conductor this year is Lauren Kulick of Jefferson Middle School and the choir director is Sue Kaczor of Macopin Middle School in West Milford.

Each year, the organization sponsors a scholarship for one singer and one instrumentalist. Sussex County Junior Honors will announce these two winners at the end of the November concert.

Tickets will be available at the door for $5.