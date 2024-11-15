Talk on Booth on Tuesday at SCCC

The Col. Henry Ryerson Civil War Roundtable will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Sussex County Community College (SCCC) Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, One College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission is free; donations appreciated. A book raffle follows the presentation.

Peter Lubrecht will discuss “The Legends and Truths of John Wilkes Booth.” The presentation covers assassination threats and attempts on Abraham Lincoln’s life and focuses on John Wilkes Booth’s life and family from Baltimore to his last desperate act in Ford’s Theatre.

Lubrecht is an author and historian, who was awarded the George Hartleb Memorial Award for Excellence in German American Studies by the National Steuben Society in 2018. He is a retired teacher who is an avid researcher with an interest in the Civil War and German American history.

Originally from New York City, Lubrecht taught at Lehman University Graduate School; Jersey City University; Bergen, Morris and Passaic community colleges; and SCCC. He is the author of numerous books; the latest is “The Statesman and the Socialite, Carl Schurz and Fanny Chapman: Secret Love, Letters and Life in the Gilded Age.”