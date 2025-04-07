Tomahawk Lake Waterpark job fair Saturday

Tomahawk Lake Waterpark, 155 Tomahawk Trail, Sparta, will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 12.

The waterpark has more than 100 summer job positions available.

Applicants must be age 14 or older and available to work weekends and holidays with reliable transportation. Mature adults, college and high school students, teachers and senior citizens are welcome.

Many positions require no experience and training is available.

A second job fair will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 9.

Send email to contacttklake@gmail.com or call 914-850-0296 to set up an interview.