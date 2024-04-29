TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park opens Saturday

TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park will open for the 2024 season on Saturday, May 4 with upgraded and enhanced climbing elements, obstacles, rope walks and zip lines.

It has activities for guests of all skill levels, from the most skilled and daring to the beginner as well as children.

To celebrate the opening, TreEscape is partnering with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit environmental charity that plants trees throughout the world for global reforestation. The park will work with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for each ticket sold on opening day.

“All safety checks from inspectors and engineers are complete and we’ve been given the green light to open - we can’t wait to welcome guests back to TreEscape for the 2024 season,” said David Killin, general manager at the Great Gorge.

“Seeing the anticipation on guests’ faces as they begin to strap into their harnesses never gets old, and with the enhancements we have made to the park, they’re sure to have a thrilling day in the trees at the Great Gorge.”

The TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park offers three distinct experiences for guests:

• Aerial Obstacle Course: Nestled in the forest and built directly into the trees, the courses vary in difficulty. Like a ski slope, the park offers 10 total courses at five different levels of difficulty.

The Quarry Road and Dynamite Encounter courses have been upgraded with new and enhanced elements.

• Black Creek Flyer: New to TreEscape, this consists of 15 unique zip lines, each from 50 to 150 feet long; four easy-to-cross bridges; three ladders; and a grouping of platforms from 5 to 50 feet above the ground.

• Kid’s Park: Built and designed specifically for children ages 4-6, it offers two purple courses with more than 20 obstacles. Parents may walk alongside climbers as they explore the park.

TreEscape also offers immersive three-hour night climbs with complete access to 10 unique aerial obstacle courses and the Black Creek Flyer zip line course.

“TreEscape is designed to inspire climbers to surpass their own expectations,” said John Matusiewicz, manager of the park. “We’ve already had countless inquiries from both guests looking to come back as well as those eager to give TreEscape a shot for the very first time. The enthusiasm from our guests is electric and this could easily be one of our best seasons yet.”

A four-hour visit with access to both the Aerial Obstacle Course and Black Creek Flyer costs $95. A three-hour climbing session on the obstacle course only is $59 for those age 7 and older and $25 for children ages 4-6. The Black Creek Flyer alone costs $49 for a 90-minute visit; must be age 7 or older. A three-hour Night Climb is $65.

The park is available for group reservations.

Each guest’s experience will begin with a lesson from a TreEscape instructor, covering a full briefing on safety, the harness system and strategy.

All guests are encouraged to dress in comfortable, well-fitted clothing, wear sneakers (no open-toed footwear), and leave jewelry at home. Lockers to store valuables are free and available in limited quantities.