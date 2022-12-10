UPDATE: 92 bears killed in hunt

More than half of the black bears killed in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data.

Ninety-two bears had been killed as of Saturday, Dec. 10; 48 were taken in Sussex County.

Twenty-four were killed in Warren County, 14 in Morris and six in Passaic.

The hunt ended at 30 minutes after sunset Saturday.

It originally was scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5 but a Superior Court judge issued a stay suspending the hunt. On Tuesday morning, the Appellate Division lifted that stay, allowing the hunt to proceed.

In the state bear hunt in 2020, a total of 410 bears were killed, including 190 in Sussex County.

Public hearing

A public hearing on the New Jersey Fish and Game Council’s proposed 2022 Comprehensive Black Bear Management Policy and amendments to state regulations about black bears will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18.

The proposed changes are the rules being used in the current hunt. They prohibit the harvest of bears less than 75 pounds live weight as well as adult bears accompanying young bears and also prohibit the hunting of bears within 300 feet of a baited area.

Residents may comment on the proposed changes online through Feb. 3.

The New Jersey Sierra Club, which is among the groups opposing the hunt, is urging its members to register their comments.

Anjuli Ramos-Busot, director of the New Jersey chapter, called the decision to reinstate the bear hunt “extremely disappointing.”

“The 2017 black bear hunt killed 63 bears on its opening day. The state must consider a non-lethal and public education-focused management plan, rather than continue with the easy way out by reopening the violent and outdated hunt.”