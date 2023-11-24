UPDATE: Report says admissions halted at Limecrest

The state Department of Health reportedly has halted admissions at Limecrest Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township and ordered its owners to hire a consultant to run it.

Since September, seven residents have died of COVID-19 at the nursing home, according to an article by NJ Advance Media published online Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Sixty-six residents and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during that time, the report said. The facility has 159 beds.

Limecrest posted on its website Nov. 19 that six residents and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. On Sept. 27, it said two residents and two staff members had tested positive, and on Aug. 9, it said seven staff members and one patient had tested positive.

Mayor Thomas Walsh said he learned about the Health Department’s action Friday morning, Nov. 24 from the newspaper article “just like last time in 2020.”

“We are sick of hearing about this in the papers. Where is the communication from the state? After reading the article, the first thing I did was get on the phone with our town administrator and we are waiting to hear back from our town attorney as to what, if anything, we can do about this,” he said Friday afternoon.

In the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, in April 2020, 17 bodies were found stored in a small room at Andover Subacute II nursing home in the township. Eighty-three residents there, nearly one in six, died of COVID-19 in the first four months of the pandemic.

That nursing home at 99 Mulford Road and a related facility at 1 O’Brien Place were renamed the Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center at Andover.

The large building on Mulford Road continued to operate until August 2022, when the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services withdrew funding. New Jersey had revoked its license three months earlier.

The smaller one on O’Brien Place was renamed Limecrest.

