UPDATE: Route 23 North closed for wildfire in West Milford

Route 23 North was closed between Germantown Road and Union Valley Road in West Milford on Wednesday evening, April 12 because of a wildfire near the Charlotteburg Reservoir.

Echo Lake Road also was closed between Route 23 and Macopin Road.

In the afternoon, the township Office of Emergency Management announced the closure of Route 23 and Echo Lake Road.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said at 7:25 p.m. that it was battling a wildfire off Route 23 and Spring Lake Road in West Milford. “The fire has reached 140 acres in size and is 0% contained.”

Ten structures were threatened, and local volunteer fire departments were protecting them, it said on Twitter.

About 600 JCP&L customers reportedly lost power but nearly all had power restored by 10 p.m.

The risk of forest fires is rated very high statewide, according to the Forest Fire Service.

Peak wildfire season in New Jersey usually is from mid-March through May, when weather warms, humidity decreases and winds pick up. The year, the wildfire season started early, with the service responding to 315 wildfires, which have burned 919.75 acres, since Jan. 1.

In 2022, the Forest Fire Service responded to 1,175 wildfires, which burned 12,664 acres. That includes the 11,129.5-acre Mullica River Wildfire in Wharton State Forest, the largest wildfire in New Jersey since 2007.

The public is urged to be cautious with outdoor fires.

“Ninety-nine percent of wildfires in New Jersey are caused by humans through accidents, carelessness, negligence and even arson,” said Greg McLaughlin, administrator and chief of the Forest Fire Service.