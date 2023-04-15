UPDATE: Wildfire contained in West Milford; Sussex firefighter dies

A wildfire that consumed almost 1,000 acres in West Milford was 100 percent contained as of 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

It was the largest wildfire in West Milford since 2009, when 75 acres burned, and the largest fire in northern New Jersey since 2010, when 103 acres at the Delaware Water Gap caught fire.

Echo Lake Road, the last township road closed because numerous dead trees or trees weakened by the fire created a hazard along it, reopened about 5 p.m. Saturday.

The fire, which began Wednesday, April 12, jumped the containment zone and prompted five evacuations Thursday night, April 13.

Crews continued working overnight through Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, a Sussex Borough firefighter who had responded to the six-acre Mount Salem Road fire in Wantage on Wednesday to support the Forest Fire Service died at his home that night, the service said.

“The New Jersey Forest Fire Service extends its condolences to the family of Sussex Township firefighter Tony Duivenvoorde, who died at home Wednesday night,” it said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Sussex Fire & EMS posted on Facebook, “Tony responded to 2 calls yesterday morning and later passed away at his home. Funeral services will be announced at a later time.”

Robert Holowach, president of the Sussex Borough Council, said on Facebook, “Tony served our community for decades as a member of the Sussex Fire Department. I had the privilege of working alongside him many times over the years. He was indeed a dedicated servant and an absolutely terrific gentleman.

“Please keep Tony and his family as well as the members of the Sussex Fire Department in your thoughts.”

Evacuations ordered

On Thursday night, West Milford Mayor Mayor Michele Dale reported that the fire was moving toward Macopin Road. “Residents in potential risk areas have been and are being notified and some are being evacuated for their own protection,” she said.

About 3 a.m. Friday, the West Milford Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said Macopin was open but Echo Lake Road would remain closed indefinitely.

Five structures had been evacuated, the Forest Fire Service said. Later Friday morning, it said four evacuation orders had been lifted.

On Thursday, Route 23 was open in both directions, and state officials said the fire that closed the northbound lanes a day earlier was 40 percent contained as of 3 p.m.

The highway reopened late Wednesday night after the northbound lanes were closed because of a brush fire that afternoon.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, the OEM said Macopin was closed from Germantown Road to Westbrook Road because of Fire Department activity. Gould and Echo Lake also were closed, and residents were asked to avoid the area.

About 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the Police Department said the fire was still contained within the Echo Lake watershed property. “Several residences that directly border the property were evacuated as a precaution.”

“Forest Fire Service crews are continuing to utilize a backfiring operation to aid in containment,” according to an update Thursday evening. “Air support from a Forest Fire Service single-engine air tanker (SEAT) and Huey Helicopter provided water drops earlier this evening.”

Rapid response praised

On Thursday morning, smoke was still spewing but no threat was anticipated from the fire that had consumed 400 acres of woodlands off Route 23 and Echo Lake Road near the Charlotteburg Reservoir, Forest Fire Service and other officials said during a press briefing.

At that time, the fire was 30 percent contained. The cause is under investigation, they said.

Greg McLaughlin, chief of the Forest Fire Service, said the rapid response and coordination among firefighters and other emergency services organizations, including nearly three dozen expert firefighters, helped get the wildfire under control and avert further spread.

“We used resources and actions effectively, including setting backfires and use of aerial tankers (helicopters) that douse 800 gallons of water at one time in hot spots,” he said. “The steep and rocky terrain makes fighting flames more difficult and requires more work by hand.”

High winds presented several challenges as did the risks of falling and rolling trees, dry leaves and vegetation, and other debris.

Route 23 North between Germantown and Union Valley roads in West Milford was closed Wednesday. Drivers on other local roads, including Macopin and Germantown, experienced bumper-to-bumper traffic jams, especially during the afternoon and early-evening rush hour.

About 600 JCP&L customers reportedly lost power Wednesday but nearly all had power restored by 10 p.m.

Horses evacuated

Dozens of horses from Echo Lake Stables were evacuated by owners and volunteers. They had returned to the stable on Thursday.

John Cecil, assistant commissioner of State Parks, Forests and Historic Sites, cited the extensive and well-coordinated efforts of state and local agencies, including the West Milford OEM, fire, police, rescue and other departments. He also thanked residents and the public for their cooperation and support.

Cecil said it was “an extreme fire,” very different than the fire this week in South Jersey. Fire crews worked on all sides of the fire, making use of various access roads and trails across a difficult landscape, he said.

McLaughlin said, “It’s very fatiguing and you start to see that fatigue set in,” citing the heat and long hours.

“The north side had limited access to the dense terrain, and there we had to make use of the air tankers to drop water and use other tactics,” he noted. “This included burnouts to Echo Lake Road on the southern edge of the fire.”

Anthony Parrello, administrative lieutenant with the West Milford Police Department, called the cooperation outstanding among all agencies involved, including West Milford OEM, police and fire departments; Passaic County; nearby towns; and the state.

“Everyone worked well together to get the fire contained, managing roads closures and traffic, and ensuring the public was protected from the incident.”

Food donations

Local support came from, among others, Macopin Pizza, which provided significant quantities of pizza, calzones, salads and more for crews battling the wildfire Wednesday.

Many residents called or came in to help pay for the food for the first-responders.

“The response from the local community and people in other towns was unbelievable,” said Lorraine Covello, owner of the restaurant. “It’s great to see people all pulling together from West Milford and elsewhere who showed support.”

Residents were advised to keep their windows closed to avoid smoke. Officials are restricting campfires and open agricultural burning.

Across New Jersey, the fire danger remains very high and all fires in wooded areas as well as agricultural burning are prohibited unless in an elevated and prepared fireplace, such as a charcoal grill or stove.

A wildfire is considered major if it reaches 100 acres, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. April is a peak month for wildfires in New Jersey.