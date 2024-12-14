UPDATED: Bear hunt runs through today

The second part of New Jersey’s annual black bear hunt continues through Saturday, Dec. 14.

Hunters may use shotguns/muzzleloaders only.

From Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13, a total of 60 bears were killed: 36 in Sussex County, 17 in Warren, three in Morris, three in Passaic and one in Hunterdon, according to figures from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Fish & Wildlife section.

Nearly 400 bears were killed in the first part of the hunt, Oct. 14-19.

In the Segment A, 188 bears were taken in Sussex, 104 in Warren, 68 in Morris, 22 in Passaic, six in Hunterdon, three in Bergen and one in Somerset.

A total of 48, or 24.1 percent, of the bears killed this year had a tag attached to an ear. The tags are used to determine the harvest rate.

State officials are aiming for a harvest rate of 20 percent, which they have said is needed to reduce the black bear population.

Hunting rules

Daily hunting hours are from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

Black bear hunting is permitted only in zones 1-5, which include parts of Passaic, Sussex, Morris, Warren, Hunterdon, Bergen, Mercer and Somerset counties.

The New Jersey Fish & Game Council last year voted to permit bear hunting through 2028 and set rules, which were formally approved by the DEP.

Among the rules:

• Hunters may not attempt to take or kill a black bear weighing less than 75 pounds (live weight), or less than 50 pounds dressed.

• Hunters may not attempt to take or kill an adult black bear that is in the presence of cub(s) (bears weighing less than 75 pounds).

• Hunters may not attempt to take or kill a black bear or have a loaded weapon within 300 feet of a baited area when hunting bears.