UPDATED: Football roundup: High Point defeats Vernon

High Point boosted its record to 5-1 with a win over Vernon, 35-14, at home Friday, Oct. 4.

Jerron Martress made two touchdowns for the Wildcats and Slade Muller, Dylan Masters and John Elko each made one. Mark Leach made two extra points on a pass from Martress. Jacob Woods kicked three extra points.

Jake DelRosario and Gavin Bruno each made a touchdown for the Vikings (3-3).

Martress rushed for 232 yards during the game.

Vernon quarterback Aden Karwoski completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for a total of 130 yards.

Elko completed six of eight pass attempts for a total of 79 yards for High Point.

Sparta wins

Sparta (5-1) shut out Dover, 40-0, there Oct. 4.

No statistics were available for the game.

Dover has won only one game this season.

Newton wins

The Braves (3-2) shut out Jefferson, 41-0, there Oct. 4.

Nick Kurilko made three touchdowns, Evan Cotter made two and Reid Corino added another. Corino also scored a safety.

Braxton Guerra kicked two extra points and Kurilko kicked one.

No other statistics were available.

The Falcons have won only one game this season.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley defeated Hopatcong, 41-6, at home Saturday, Oct. 5.

No statistics were available for the game.

The Rangers’ record is 4-2 this season, while Hopatcong has yet to win a game.

Lenape Valley wins

Lenape Valley defeated Sussex Tech, 28-16, there Oct. 5.

No statistics were available for the game.

The Patriots’ record is 2-4 this season, and the Mustangs are 3-2.

Kittatinny loses

Kittatinny fell to Hackettstown, 34-13, there Oct. 4.

Jaden Roberts and Lucas Inglima each made a touchdown for the Cougars (2-3) and Inglima kicked one extra point.

Matt Guenther and Ethan Campbell each made two touchdowns for the Tigers (3-2) and Kolton Maney added another.

Bader Musa kicked two extra points and Campbell scored two extra points on a pass from Nicholas Patterson.

Kittatinny quarterback Jack Brex completed five of 18 pass attempts for a total of 73 yards. Inglima rushed for 63 yards and Kevin O’Keefe rushed for 62.

So close

Pope John lost to Delbarton, 35-34, there Oct. 5.

Tylik Hill made three touchdowns for the Lions (1-4) and Luke Gialanella and Wes Johnston scored one each. Omar Daniel kicked four extra points.

Matt Tafuri made two touchdowns for Delbarton (5-1) and Phillip Folmar and Brock Dandridge each added one. Will Kramer kicked two field goals and three extra points. The Green Wave also made a two-point safety.

After Hill’s two touchdowns in the first quarter, Delbarton scored three times in the second quarter, and the scores remained close during the rest of the game.

Kramer’s second field goal in the fourth quarter clinched the win.

Games next week

• Vernon will play Mount Olive at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

• Wallkill Valley will play at Whippany Park at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

• Jefferson will play at Hanover Park at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.

• Hopatcong will play Kinnelon at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

• High Point will play at Lenape Valley at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

• Newton will play Hackettstown at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.

• Kittatinny will play Sussex Tech at noon Saturday, Oct. 12.

• Pope John will play at Seton Hall Prep at 1 p.m. Oct. 12.

• Sparta will play at West Milford at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.