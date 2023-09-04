x
UPDATED: Miners to play Jackals in Wild Card Game

SUSSEX COUNTY. The winner on Tuesday will take on the Quebec Capitales in a best-of-three playoff series.

Sussex County
| 04 Sep 2023 | 03:15
The Sussex County Miners ended the regular season in third place in the Frontier League East Division and will play the New Jersey Jackals in a Wild Card Game for a chance to advance in the playoffs.

The game begins at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Skylands Stadium in Augusta. The gates will open at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets are $15 to $25. They may be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/?_gl=1*gdg9lo*_ga*ODc2NDcxMDE0LjE2ODMzMTY0MzA.*_ga_M0T5MC2DMP*MTY5Mzg0OTAwNi4xOTcuMC4xNjkzODQ5MDA2LjYwLjAuMA..&_ga=2.208536913.2100714149.1693842159-876471014.1683316430&agency=SKLV_SCM_MPV&orgid=54249&eventId=41886#/event/E41886/seatmap/?selectBuyers=false&minPrice=15&maxPrice=25&quantity=2&sort=price_desc&ada=false&seatSelection=true&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false

The winner of the Wild Card Game will take on the Quebec Capitales in a best-of-three playoff Divisional Series Sept. 7-10. The Championship Series begins Tuesday, Sept. 12.

In the West Division, the Schaumburg Boomers will play the Evansville Otters in a Wild Card Game, also Sept. 5. The winner will confront the Gateway Grizzlies in the Divisional Series.

In the East Division, the Jackals and Capitales tied, with 60-35 records. But Quebec won the season series, 6-3, so it is the first seed in the playoffs.

The Miners’ record was 55-40. They won their past seven games and eight of the past 10 games.

The Tri-City ValleyCats also finished with a 55-40 record, but the Miners had the tie-breaker.

The New York Boulders’ record was 54-42. If they had won their last two games, they would have been in the Wild Card Game.