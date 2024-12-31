UPDATED: Officials to take oaths of office

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners will hold its annual reorganization meeting at noon Wednesday, Jan. 1 at the Sussex County Courthouse, 3 High St., Newton.

Republicans Chris Carney and Alan Henderson will be sworn in at the meeting. Carney won a second term on the board in the Nov. 5 election, and Henderson, mayor of Lafayette, was elected for the first time.

Carney and Henderson defeated three other candidates, including Commissioner Earl Schick, in the Republican primary in June.

Other reorganization meetings are scheduled:

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Frankford Township Committee: 10 a.m. at the municipal building, 151 Route 206, Augusta. Edwin Risdon Jr. will be sworn in to a three-year term.

Branchville Borough Council: 11:30 a.m. at the municipal building, 34 Wantage Ave. Russell Bellis Jr. and Jeffrey Lewis will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Andover Township Committee: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 134 Newton Sparta Road. Krista Gilchrist and Eric Karr will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Sussex-Wantage Board of Education: 6 p.m. at Sussex Middle School’s media center, 10 Loomis Ave., Sussex. Alissa Cecchini, Leah Marrocco and Joseph Gaccione will be sworn in to three-year terms and Danielle Zill-Barr will be sworn in to a one-year term.

Andover Borough Council: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 137 Main St. Robert Smith and Melvin Dennison will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Hampton Township Committee: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 1 Rumsey Way, Baleville. Edward Ramm Jr. and Timothy Dooley will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Ogdensburg Borough Council: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 14 Highland Ave.

Vernon Board of Education: 7 p.m. in the Lounsberry Hollow School library, 30 Sammis Road. Melissa Brock, John Kraus, Brian Fisher, Raymond Zimmerman and Stephanie Vecharello will be sworn in. Incumbents Zimmerman, the board’s vice president; Brock; and Kraus were elected Nov. 5 along with Fisher and Vecharello.

Wantage Township Committee: 7 p.m. at municipal building, 888 Route 23. Justin Dudzinski will be sworn in to a three-year term.

Hopatcong Board of Education: 7 p.m. at the administration building, 2 Windsor Ave. Jayna Gulan, Jennifer Polowchena and Jayson Cittrich will be sworn in to three-year terms and Krista Juskus will be sworn in to a one-year term.

Hopatcong Borough Council: 7:30 p.m. at municipal building, 111 River Styx Road. Esad “Steve” Kucevic and Joseph Falconi will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Friday, Jan. 3

Hardyston Township Committee: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 149 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg. Carl Miller will be sworn in to a three-year term.

Monday, Jan. 6

Sparta Board of Education: 6 p.m. at Mohawk Avenue School, 18 Mohawk Ave. Emily “Ramos” Serafino, Rebecca Williams, Roque Martinez and Michelle Hinkle will be sworn in. Serafino won re-election Nov. 5; the others will become board members for the first time.

Hamburg Borough Council: 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 16 Wallkill Ave. John Haig and Mark Sena will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Fredon Township Committee: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 443 Route 94, Newton. Erin Corcella and George Plock Jr. will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Green Township Committee: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 150 Kennedy Road, Tranquility. James DeYoung will be sworn in to a three-year term.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Franklin Borough Council: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 46 Main St. Gilbert Snyder and Rachel Heath will be sworn in to three-year terms and Patricia Carnes to a two-year term.

Sparta Township Council: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 65 Main St. Mark Scott and Marjory Murphy will be sworn in.

Hardyston Board of Education: 7 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria, 183 Wheatsworth Road. Danuta “Donna” Carey, Ronald Hoffman and Clarissa “Robin” Marotta will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Newton Board of Education: 7 p.m. at board’s office, 59 Trinity St. Danielle M. Gyles-Zito, Meghan Gill and Joan Faye will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Sussex Borough Council: 7 p.m. at municipal building, 2 Main St. Frank Dykstra and Charles Fronheiser Jr. will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Newton Town Council: Noon at the municipal building, 39 Trinity St. Mayor John-Paul Couce and Councilwoman Michelle Teets will be sworn in to their second terms.

Vernon Township Council: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 21 Church St. No council members were up for election in November.