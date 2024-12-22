UPDATED: Some drone flights banned

A large number of mysterious drones have been reported flying over New Jersey and across the eastern United States, sparking speculation and concern over where they came from and why.

In response, the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19 temporarily banned drone flights in 22 areas of New Jersey and 30 areas in New York, mostly in and around New York City and on Long Island, where critical infrastructure is located.

FAA officials said federal security agencies requested the flight restrictions, which are effective through mid-January.

The FBI, the Homeland Security Department and state agencies have been investigating, but officials say there has been nothing so far to suggest any drones have posed a national security or public safety threat.

Authorities say many of the drone sightings actually have been legal drones, manned aircraft, helicopters and even stars.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday night, Dec. 17 that there appears to be nothing nefarious about the flying objects.

Despite federal officials’ comments, many state and municipal lawmakers have called for stricter rules about who can fly unmanned aircraft - and for the authority to shoot them down.

Federal government agencies have the authority to track and disable drones deemed to be threatening, but that power was set to expire at midnight Friday. A temporary spending bill was approved by the House on Friday, which would extend that power to March and avert a government shutdown, with approval in the Senate expected to follow.

Dozens of witnesses have reported seeing drones statewide since mid-November, including near the Picatinny Arsenal, a military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., has said drone-detection equipment supplied by the federal government has yielded little new information.

He declined to describe the equipment except to say it was powerful and could even disable the drones, though he noted that’s not legal on U.S. soil.

Murphy urged Congress to give states more authority to deal with the drones.

On Thursday evening, the state’s Democratic-led Assembly passed a resolution calling on the federal government to conduct a “rigorous and ongoing” investigation into the drone sightings in the state.

Meanwhile, federal and local authorities are warning against pointing lasers at suspected drones because aircraft pilots are being hit in the eyes more often.

Authorities also said they are concerned people might fire weapons at manned aircraft that they have mistaken for drones.

The growing anxiety among some residents is not lost on the Biden administration, which has faced criticism from Trump for not dealing with the matter more aggressively.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Monday, Dec. 16 said the federal government has yet to identify any public safety or national security risks.

“There are more than 1 million drones that are lawfully registered with the Federal Aviation Administration here in the United States,” Kirby said. “And there are thousands of commercial, hobbyist and law enforcement drones that are lawfully in the sky on any given day. That is the ecosystem that we are dealing with.”

The federal government has deployed personnel and advanced technology to investigate the reports in New Jersey and other states, and is evaluating each tip reported by citizens, he said.

About 100 of the more than 5,000 drone sightings reported to the FBI in recent weeks were deemed credible enough to warrant more investigation, according to a joint statement by the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Defense.

Speculation has raged online, with some expressing concerns the drones could be part of a nefarious plot by foreign agents or clandestine operations by the U.S. government.

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said it’s unlikely the drones are engaged in intelligence gathering, given how loud and bright they are. On Tuesday, he repeated that the drones being reported are not being operated by the Department of Defense.

Asked whether military contractors might be operating drones in the New Jersey area, Ryder rebuffed the notion, saying there are “no military operations, no military drone or experiment operations in this corridor.”

Ryder said additional drone-detecting technology was being moved to some military installations, including the Picatinny Arsenal.

Drone activity led to an hour-long closure of runways at New York’s Stewart International Airport, about 60 miles north of Manhattan; a four-hour closure of air space around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio; and the arrests of two men in Boston accused by police of flying a drone too close to Logan International Airport.

Trump has said he believes the government knows more than it’s saying.

“Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!” he posted on Truth Social.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said he has heard nothing to support the notion that the government is hiding anything. He said a lack of faith in institutions is playing a key part in the saga.

“Nothing that I’m seeing, nothing that I’ve engaged in gives me any impression of that nature. But like, I get it, some people won’t believe me, right? Because that’s the level of distrust that we face,” Kim said Monday.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., called for the drones to be “shot down.”

A Senate bill that would expand federal agencies’ authority to track and disable drones has been pending since last year. It also includes a pilot program that would allow state and local law enforcement agencies to monitor and disable drones, under supervision by federal authorities. A similar bill in the House was introduced in June.