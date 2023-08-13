The 10th annual Veterans Picnic will be Saturday, Aug. 19 in Hamburg.

The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hamburg Fire Department Pavilion, Route 23 South. It is sponsored by the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services and the Veterans Committee.

The deadline for required preregistration is Aug. 14.

Veterans and their families are invited to enjoy homemade barbecue served between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., live music and giveaways.

Various service providers will offer information and assistance with programs available to veterans and their families.

Agencies scheduled to participate include the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Sussex County Community College, Catholic Family and Community Services, Sussex County Division of Senior Services, Sussex County Municipal Alliance and the Sussex County Mental Health Board.

For information and to RSVP for the picnic, call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext.1221 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us