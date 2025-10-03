x
Vikings slay Wildcats, 35-28

| 03 Oct 2025 | 09:33
Vernon Township High School handed High Point Regional High School its first loss of the season, 35-28, at home Friday, Oct. 3.

No details of the game were immediately available.

Sparta wins

Sparta High School stomped on Dover, 61-6, at home Oct. 3.

No details of the game were immediately available.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley Regional High School defeated Hopatcong, 34-7, there Oct. 3.

Quarterback Cole Bolich made two touchdowns for the Rangers (4-2) and Ethan Alfonso, Michael Testa and Travis Snyder each scored one.

Luke Bolich made two extra points on a pass from Cole Bolich, and Patrick Davina kicked two extra points.

Michael Certo scored on a 1-yard run for Hopatcong (2-4) and John Dos Reis kicked an extra point.

Lenape Valley wins

Lenape Valley Regional High School posted its first win of the season against Sussex Tech, 35-6, at home Oct. 3.

No details of the game were immediately available.

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Friday, Oct. 10
High Point hosts Lenape Valley
Newton at Hackettstown
Jefferson hosts Hanover Park
Hopatcong at Kinnelon
Saturday, Oct. 11
Sussex Tech hosts Kittatinny
Sparta at Madison
Vernon at Mount Olive
Wallkill Valley hosts Whippany Park
Pope John hosts Seton Hall Prep