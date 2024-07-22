YMCA collects items for Benny’s Bodega

The Sussex County YMCA is holding a “Stuff the Bus” donation drive through Friday, July 26 to benefit Benny’s Bodega in Newton.

Benny’s Bodega, a nonprofit organization, provides food, clothing and other necessities to individuals and families facing hardships.

The Sussex County YMCA invites all community members to donate items to help fill the bus. They may include perishable and non-perishable food, drinks, pet food, diapers, wipes, formula, cleaning supplies, hygiene supplies, new toys, new school supplies, new backpacks, new and gently used clothing, new and gently used shoes, purses, new undergarments, new socks, and new hats, gloves and scarves.

“We are thrilled to host the ‘Stuff the Bus’ event and partner with Benny’s Bodega,” said Nya Noziere, youth and family engagement director of the Sussex County YMCA. “This initiative aligns with our mission to strengthen community bonds and provide essential support to those in need. We encourage everyone to participate and make a difference.”

Donations may be dropped off at the Sussex County YMCA, 15 Wits End Road, Hardyston.

The YMCA will ensure that all collected items are delivered to Benny’s Bodega, which is located at 166 Spring St., Newton.