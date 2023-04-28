Alice M. Notaro of Branchville passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023. She was 93.

Alice was born March 25, 1930, and was known to most as a mom or grandma.

She worked at Selective Insurance in the claims department for 25 years and at High Point Regional High School in the cafeteria for 15 years.

A dedicated volunteer, she was a member of the Beemerville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for more than 70 years, Blue Ridge Rescue Squad for 38 years, Beemerville Grange, and a life member of the auxiliary of the Sussex County Fire Departments. As a community volunteer, she lived to serve others and often put their needs before her own.

The love she had for life and her family shone brightly in her eyes and smile. All who knew her felt her compassion and joy of life and were forever touched by her kindness.

Family was her world, and her love knew no limits. Her nurturing nature hugged everyone. She loved, laughed and opened her heart to all. Her legacy will live within everyone she met in her 93 years as a shining light of love.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Notaro; sister Elizabeth Hunt, daughters Debra King and Peggy Cosh; and grandson Joshua King.

Alice is survived by her sister Arline Keesler (spouse Stanley); children Cathleen Mezger, John Notaro (spouse Annette) and Tina Palecek (spouse Paul); grandchildren Aaron Mezger, Jason Mezger, Kelly Mezger, John Cosh, Marc Cosh, Nicole Rucks, Brandon Notaro, Emily Vandeweert and Lauren Notaro; and great-grandchildren, Marc Cosh, Abigail Cosh, Gianna Heller, Odell Lakhlifi, Mason Cosh, Avery Cosh, Vylette Lakhlifi, Idris Lakhlifi, Brooke Palecek and Lila Palecek.

A memorial visitation for Alice will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St, Branchville.

