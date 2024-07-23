Betty Richards

Betty Jean Richards (nee Van Riper) of Franklin passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024, after a brief illness at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. She was 76.

Born to Douglas and Mary Van Riper in Newton, she lived in Franklin most of her life.

Betty worked in the Hardyston Township school system, starting as a teacher, then teaching the accelerated programs and retiring as a counselor.

She enjoyed camping, fishing and boating with her family.

Betty was predeceased by her sister, Bonnie Van Riper.

She was the beloved wife for 38 years of Stephen Richards of Franklin and the devoted mother of Stephen Richards of Branchville.

Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Memorial gifts to SCARC would be greatly appreciated.

