Brian Clarke Morris, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Aberdeen, NJ. Born to Robert and Peggy Morris in Franklin, NJ, he had been a longtime resident of Newburgh, NY.

Brian was the owner/operator of Morris Coachworks in Branchville, NJ. An avid golfer, he was a past member of the Newton Country Club and the Wallkill Country Club. He took great joy in working in the car business.

Brian is predeceased by two sisters, Susan Black and Joanne Babine, and is the devoted father of Robin Knutelsky and her husband, Thomas, of Fredon, NJ, Dawn Federico and her husband, Robert, of Putnam Valley, NY, Brian C. Morris, Jr. and his wife, Robbyn, of Newburgh, NY and Robert Morris of Newburgh, NY. He is the loving grandfather of Victoria, Timothy, Justin, Matthew, Andrew, Jordyn and Parker; the dear brother of Robert Morris of West Bath, Maine; and uncle of Dan, Laura, Nathan, Lynn, and Nicole.

Memorial visitation will be July 24, 2022, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ, from 10 to 12 p.m. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to smartrecovery.org/waystogive would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.