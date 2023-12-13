Brian Foderaro

Brian Albert Foderaro, beloved son, devoted brother, loving father and cherished friend, peacefully departed from this world on Sept. 12, 2023. He was 41.

Born on Oct. 10, 1981, in Newton, Brian was the first-born child of Albert and Susann Foderaro. He was a brother to Greg Foderaro and father to Logan and Elena Foderaro.

Brian graduated from Sparta High School in 2000 and from the University of Connecticut in 2004 with a degree in finance. In 2006, he received a master’s degree in public administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Upon graduation, Brian was employed at the Central Intelligence Agency for 15 years. He served his country, displaying unwavering commitment and dedication to his work.

However, life took an unexpected turn, when he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which ultimately forced his retirement. Brian fought this debilitating disease for nearly four years.

Throughout his battle with ALS, Brian displayed remarkable strength and unwavering positivity. Even in the face of extreme adversity, he never lost his unique humor, kindness and resilience.

His unbreakable spirit will serve as a lasting reminder of the incredible limits of the human will. Brian will forever be a shining symbol of courage, grace and kindness.

Brian‘s greatest joy came from his smart and beautiful children, Logan and Elena, who gave him a purpose and drive in his fight.

Despite his disease, Brian viewed himself as a fortunate man, completed by a life of experience, accomplishment and love. In his parting message, he expressed gratitude.

“I have been blessed with a great life, complete with a loving family and friends. I know that we will see each other again so this is just ‘see you later’ not ‘goodbye.’ ”

For those who wish to contribute to his memory, Brian requested support for Compassionate Care ALS. Donations may be sent to Compassionate Care, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 03574 or made at the website CCALS.org.

A private celebration of life for Brian will be held in the spring.