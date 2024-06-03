Briant Moore

Briant Wayne Moore of Newton passed away on Monday, May 27, 2024, at Barn Hill Care Center. He was 73.

Born in Morristown, Briant grew up in Morris County and lived in Pennsylvania before recently moving to Sussex County.

He was a self-employed painter before his retirement.

Briant was predeceased by his mother, Joan (Hoffman) Moore.

He is survived by his father, Richard Moore of Vermont; his sister, Walnetta McCloud of Hamburg; his brother, Fred Moore of Pennsylvania; his aunt, Vanessa Lord of Reston, Va.; his former wife, Cheryl Snyder of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

