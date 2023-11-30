Herman Vander Mark

Herman K. Vander Mark of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Care One at Madison in Morristown. He was 75.

Born in Franklin, Herman had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of his life.

He previously had been employed by Hamm’s Sanitation in Branchville and had most recently been employed at Ratti’s in Sussex, where he was known and loved by everyone.

He was a huge Giants and Yankees fan and loved watching both teams.

He was predeceased by his parents, Katherine Vander Mark and Arnold Anderson, and his wife, Barbara Jean Vander Mark.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth Vander Mark and his significant other, Dayna McCabe, of Milford, Pa.; his daughter, Kayla Vander Mark of Ohio; his brothers, Frank Vander Mark of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Arnold Vander Mark of Wantage; his sisters, Maude Turse of Dingmans Ferry, Dorothy Shauger of Wantage, Susan Mericle and her significant other Orlando of Wantage, and Linda Babcock and her significant other Roger of Wantage; seven grandchildren, Alysha, Amanda, Brandon, Keegen, Aydan, Emma and Greyson; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday before the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

