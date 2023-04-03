Jane VanDyk (nee Drake) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Forest Manor in Hope. She was 79.

Born to Claude and Pearl Drake in Sussex, she had lived in Hamburg before moving to Andover 12 years ago.

Jane was a dedicated homemaker and a doting wife, mother and grandmother. She took great joy in yard sales and tricky trays.

Jane was predeceased by her husband, Peter VanDyk Jr. (1999), and her son Steven VanDyk (2009).

She is survived by her children, Peter VanDyk III and his wife Karen of Unionville, N.Y., Jacob VanDyk of Andover and John VanDyk and his wife Shannon of Hampton Twp.; her daughter-in-law Rachel VanDyk of Franklin; her grandchildren, Matthew VanDyk, Kathleen Kinzel and her husband Preston, Emily Van Horn and her husband Nicholas, Kaitlyn VanDyk, Chelsea VanDyk, Meagan Castaldo and her husband Erik and John VanDyk Jr.; and her great-grandchildren, “GG” of Madison and Alyssa Kinsel.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin on Monday, April 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Tranquility Cemetery, Andover.

