Jeannette Zangerle of Rehoboth Beach, Del., beloved wife of Charles P. Zangerle, passed away peacefully at home in hospice care after a long (private) battle with cancer. She was 86.

She was a proud Penn State grad (physical education with a health minor).

After graduating, she returned to Newton to follow in the footsteps of her mom, Marjorie Rutan, as a teacher, teaching girls physical education at Netcong High School before raising her own family.

She moved to Rehoboth Beach full time in 2009.

Jeannette was a longtime member of the Newton Board of Education.

She was a dedicated mom who loved sports, especially Penn State and anything her boys were participating in.

Jeannette was a Sunday School teacher at Newton Methodist Church, active in Cape Henlopen & Lewes senior centers, and lifetime alumna of Penn State.

She loved gardening, her church families, attending local concerts and the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

Jeannette is survived by her husband of 55-plus years, Charles, of Rehoboth Beach; sons, Brian of Hope, N.J., and Craig of Fruit Cove, Fla., Craig’s wife Monica and their boys Luke and Derek; and her twin sister, Joanne Pharaoh of Lewes, Del., her three children Mark Pharaoh, Susan Yanos and Karen Murphy and their families.

There will be a funeral at Newton United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, followed by a graveside service at Tranquility Cemetery for family. Also, a memorial service will be held at Groome Church in Lewes, Del., at a later date.

As an avid supporter of the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, the Jeannette Zangerle Memorial Trophy will be created and presented to the winner of her favorite class, “The Battle of the Breeds.”

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Jeannette Zangerle or for the Memorial Trophy Fund, c/o Jeannette Zangerle to Brian Zangerle, P.O. Box 160, Hope, NJ 07844.