Lucas Condit

Lucas J. Condit of Ann Arbor, Mich., entered into his eternal rest on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, surrounded by his beloved family. He was 45.

Luke was born on Oct. 12, 1978, in Newton to Larry and Mary Anne (McCarthy) Condit.

He married the love of his life, Anna Dougoveto, on Dec. 29, 2007, in Iron Mountain, Mich.

Luke and Anna settled in Ave Maria, Fla., after their marriage and began a family, eventually migrating toward family in Michigan, where Luke held several positions, eventually becoming the director of sales for eCatholic.

Luke loved his position with eCatholic and was devoted to their mission, furthering the reach of the Catholic faith to which he was so devoted.

He was a loyal and faithful friend. His friendships, especially from his college days at Franciscan University, withstood the test of time. He spoke regularly with his friends and they shared an ongoing text thread spanning several years, sharing each other’s lives.

Many of them came to sit with Luke in his last days and the stories they shared brought great comfort to Anna and her family.

Luke was a wonderful family man, and he and Anna welcomed six beautiful children into the world throughout their marriage.

Luke was known as the weather forecaster in the family! He loved checking the weather and his skills were put into use anytime someone in the family was planning to travel.

He loved the outdoors, especially enjoying the snow in the wintertime and teaching his children to ski.

Luke was a big Philadelphia Eagles fan and rejoiced when they would win. His sons will surely carry on that love for the Eagles.

Luke had a profound devotion to our Lord, never doubting that God’s love for him was immense. When met with hard breaks in life, he would always respond, “God is good! He loves us. This is an opportunity for us to show that we trust in Him.”

When he was diagnosed more than a year ago, his trust in the Lord never wavered. He was steadfast in the knowledge that God is good and that, in ways unknown to us, He is always leading us into a deeper union with Himself. Luke had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and his favorite prayer, the rosary. Luke’s devotion to Our Lord defined who he was and that example is far and above the most wonderful and profound thing he has left behind for all of us.

Luke leaves behind his wife, Anna; his children, Jonah Pier, Caleb Joseph, Rita Maria, James Ignatius, Rose Therese and Joseph Maximilian; his parents, Larry and Mary Anne Condit; his grandmother, Mary Condit; his siblings, Darrin and Monica Condit; his father- and mother-in-law, John and Sharon Dougoveto; his grandmother-in-law, Dorothy Alberti; his brothers-in-law, Walter (Kim) Dougoveto and Joseph (Mary Ellen) Dougoveto; his sisters-in-law, Andrea Dougoveto, Angela Oller and Maria (Tom) Erickson; numerous nieces and nephews, and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Madolyn McCarthy; and paternal grandfather, George Condit.

Luke’s family and friends will gather on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4000 Ave Maria Drive, Ann Arbor, Mich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Father Ed Fride will serve as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests to have Mass said at Christ the King or your local parish.

