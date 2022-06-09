Mary Jane St. John, age 73, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, with her daughters by her side. She was born July 17, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Penn., the daughter of the late John W. and Margaret (Murray) Rasky.

Mary Jane grew up in Teaneck, then became a longtime resident of Sparta, New Jersey. She was a retired administrative assistant with the Roxbury School District following 20 years of service. A devoted mother and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by her daughters, Lisa (Todd) Nash and Sharon St. John (Paul Zuzzio); her beloved grandchildren, Marley and Quinn Nash, and Taryn and Kaitlyn Zuzzio; and several cousins, nieces, a nephew, and many friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William Rasky and Jack Rasky. Mary Jane was a member of Blessed Kateri Catholic Church in Sparta. She loved her family, animals, and going to the beach. She was a strong, independent woman with a great smile and infectious laugh. Her family always came first.

In Lieu of flowers, Mary Jane would love if you would make a donation to the World Wildlife Fund for the Elephants. A Celebration of Life will be held in Sparta, New Jersey, in the next few months — time and place to be announced later. Arrangements Entrusted to Schoedinger Dublin, 5980 Perimeter Drive, Dublin, OH 43017.