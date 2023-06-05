It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond G. Crispino Jr. reports his passing on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at home with his loving wife and daughters at his bedside.

He was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather.

Ray was a proud United States Army veteran, having served in the early 1970s.

Before retirement, he worked as a construction manager for Epic Management Construction Services.

Ray enjoyed fishing, cooking, baking and playing foosball. He was a dedicated Jets fan to the very end.

The son of Raymond G. Crispino Sr. (step-mom Diane) and Shirley (Crispino) Howard, he was born on Nov. 8, 1954, in Passaic.

He was married to Roberta (Rupp) Crispino.

Raymond leaves behind his loving wife, Roberta Crispino; his fur baby, Cleo; his children, Theresa DeFeo and her husband Greg of Wharton, Noelle Mancuso and her husband Nick of Newton, Brittany Crispino of Newton and Jared Crispino of California; his grandchildren, Mercedes DeFeo, Dominic DeFeo, Gianna DeFeo and Logan Mancuso; and his siblings, Linda Tavares and her husband Paul, Gerry Crispino and wife Ann, Susan Thomas, Karen DiPaolo and her husband Patsy, Lisa Jakuba and husband Jimmy, and Michael Crispino and his wife Francis.

Cremation was private at the convenience of the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., Pa.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).