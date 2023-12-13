Robert Werner

Robert J. Werner of Wantage passed away on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 65.

Born in Passaic to the late Alfred J. and Eleanor (Glass) Werner, Robert grew up in Rutherford and moved to Wantage when he was 16.

He graduated from Sussex Vocational and Technical High School in Sparta.

Robert was a master auto mechanic for 36 years and had last been employed by Toyota World of Newton.

He was a member of Legends GTO club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Rosanne (Baumann); his son, Brandon R. Werner of Wantage; his sisters, Betty Dreusicke and her husband Frank of Copper Hill, Va., and Jayne Konkol of Wantage; his father-in-law, Chappy Baumann of Matamoras, Pa.; his brothers-in-law, John Lipari (Donna) of Pine Bush, N.Y., Frank Baumann (Lisa) of Matamoras, Pa., and Michael Baumann (Jackie) of Alva, Fla.; and his sisters-in-law, Maria Casciotta (John) of East Stroudsburg, Pa., and Marjorie VanderLaan (Glenn) of Long Valley; and many nieces and nephews.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

