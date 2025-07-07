Rosemary Taylor

Rosemary Catherine Taylor, nee Ackerman, of Fredon passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 5, 2025, at the United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen in Newton. She was 82.

Rosemary was born in Brooklyn on Oct. 13, 1942, to Edward Ackerman and Catherine Hanley. She spent most of her childhood in the rural Long Island hamlet of Holbrook, where, as a teenager, she loved riding her horses.

After spending many years on the island, she and her husband, Terrence Taylor, moved to Newton in 1976.

Rosemary was a dedicated housewife and homemaker, who liked to sew, knit and decorate. She loved to spend time with her grandkids and Chihuahuas.

She is survived by her two children, Gary Fayaud of Millbrae, Calif., and Kim Fayaud of Bethlehem, Pa.; son-in-law, Fred Mann; daughter-in-law, Kelly (Bratton) Fayaud; four grandchildren, Jacqueline, Jaimeson, Trevor and Sedona; and one beloved Chihuahua, Kiwi.

She was predeceased by her husband, Terrence, who passed in 2017.

Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name may be made to the Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS) at P.O. Box 593, Stanhope, NJ 07874 (or online at barksinc.com).

