Stephen Dellosso

Stephen Edward Dellosso of Byram Township passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2024. He was 61.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Sheila Dellosso.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 27 years, Karen (Reistad) Dellosso; his children, Stephen Jr. and his wife Alison, Kyle and his wife Marissa, Paige and Chase; his granddaughter, Cecelia; and his brother, Gary, and sister-in-law, Karen.

A private cremation service will be held. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on June 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion, Route 183, Stanhope.