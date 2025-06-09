Primary elections today

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 10 for the primary elections.

Both Democrats and Republicans will choose nominees for governor, who will compete in the Nov. 4 election.

Voters may apply in person to vote a paper ballot until 3 p.m. Monday, June 9 at the Sussex County Clerk’s Office, Cochran House Professional Bldg., 83 Spring St., Suite 304, Newton. There is a paid parking lot on Trinity Street.

Mail-in/absentee ballots are accepted via mail up to six days after Election Day as long as the envelope has a postmark not later than June 10.

These ballots also may be placed in secure ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The boxes are in 14 locations in Sussex County. For the list, go online to sussexcountyclerk.org/elections/

For information about your voter registration, polling place or party affiliation, call the county Board of Elections at 973-579-0950.

For election results, go online to advertisernewsnorth.com on election night. Results will be posted and updated as they become available.