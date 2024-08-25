Bank transition next weekend

Lakeland Bank aims to transition its accounts to Provident Bank during the Labor Day weekend.

Consolidations will begin Thursday, Aug. 29, the company said.

After closing its merger with Lakeland Bank in May, Provident Bank said it will close branches in Augusta, Franklin, Newton, Sparta, Vernon and Wantage..

The bank is closing a total of 22 branches because of “their close proximity to another branch.”

Lakeland branches will close as early at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Lakeland Bill Pay and Zelle will be discontinued at 9 a.m. and Lakeland Online Banking will be discontinued at 3 p.m. Lakeland Customer Service Department support efforts will be discontinued at 6 p.m.

Lakeland branches will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 2. Its debit cards will continue to work for purchases and ATM withdrawals through their expiration date.

Lakeland branches will reopen as Provident branches Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Lakeland accounts will be comparable Provident accounts.

Access to ProvidentConnect Online Banking, Mobile Banking and Bill Pay will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Provident Customer Care representatives will begin supporting transitioning customers at 7 a.m.