Wayback Burgers opening, Touch-a-Truck today

Wayback Burgers will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 to colebrate the opening of its new Newton location.

That will be followed by a Touch-A-Truck experience from 3 to 5 p.m. at 17 Hampton House Road, Space 15 C-1, Newton.

Members of the Newton and Hampton Police, Fire and EMS departments, local farms and other first-responders are expected to attend.

Wayback Burgers of Newton is Wahab and Laila Abbasi’s first location as franchisees.

The husband-and-wife duo are longtime residents of Sussex County.