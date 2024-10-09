Family of cycling crash victim raises funds in his honor

On the afternoon of June 29, 2024, 22-year-old Milford resident Damian Baranowski was cycling on the right shoulder of Route 206 in Sandyston, N.J., when a Nissan traveling in the same direction entered the right shoulder and hit the rear end of Damian’s bike, causing him and the Nissan to crash. Damian, a recent NYU grad and DVHS alum, died from his injuries.

After the devastating loss, his family decided to hold a fundraiser in his honor, in the hopes of raising awareness about cycling safety while also keeping Damian’s memory alive.

“My brother’s tragic death was preventable, it was not an accident,” said Karolina Baranowksi, Damian’s sister, when asked about the fundraiser. “My family is committed to changing this narrative. Through this initiative, we hope to reduce the risk of similar tragedies, creating a community where every road user can feel safe.”

Karolina has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to do just that. To date, the page has raised over $14,000 for this cause. Karolina explained that the funds will be used to establish a memorial ride in Damian’s honor, with the inaugural event slated for June 29, 2025. Participants will have the option to either cycle or complete a 5K walk/run. Cyclists will have different routes with varying distances to choose from.

“All cyclists will come together and complete the last 6.2 miles from the crash site to the finish line. Upon completion of the ride, there will be trivia focusing around his interests at Log Tavern Brewery,” she added. Karolina also said the run/ride will be free “to encourage participation, allowing all to come to honor his life while raising awareness.”

The family will dedicate a portion of the funds to Families for Safe Streets, and will establish a scholarship for a Delaware Valley High School senior in Damian’s honor as well. “Damian was a stellar student athlete at DVHS. My family and I hope to provide other students the opportunity to continue their education and athletic careers by creating a scholarship in his honor for students who embody his dedication and enthusiasm,” she noted.

Karolina said the family is also working toward increasing safety measures on Route 206, with the hope to add more “Share the Road” signs and ultimately create a dedicated bike lane.

The Baranowskis will keep the GoFundMe page active so that the community can continue to contribute to this cause. The fundraiser can be found at the following address: bit.ly/3NgaM34. They will also be seeking out sponsorships to establish his memorial ride as an annual event. Anyone wishing to help with that cause can email the family at downshiftinggearsfordamian@gmail.com.

“The best way people can support my brother’s cause is by realizing that their actions while driving have consequences. We hope and pray that drivers slow down, get off their phones, and think twice before they choose to drive recklessly. We ask if you see a cyclist, give them the proper space and pass them with caution. We all have a role to play to stop traffic violation deaths,” said Karolina.

She added, “My family and I would like to thank the family, friends, and strangers who have supported us in this difficult time. Additionally, thank you to the individuals who placed his ghost bike.”

Who he was

“Damian was an incredible person. He was selfless, kind, and dedicated. He made everyone around him smile with his infectious laugh, enthusiasm, and positive spirit. He would always offer a helping hand and never complained about any task he was confronted with,” Karolina said of her brother.

At DVHS, Damian was known for his prowess as a student athlete. He was a member of the high school swim team and then continued that legacy at NYU on the college’s varsity swimming and diving team. According to Karolina, Damian began cycling as a way to commute and get around NYC during his time at NYU. “He was very passionate about cycling. He would always tell me there was no better point of view than the one he had from his bike.”

Reflecting on Damian’s memory, Karolina shared, “One of my last memories with Damian was our trip to Yosemite. We were able to spend a few days camping and hiking. I now honor my brother through cycling and will continue to build new memories with him on each ride I take.”