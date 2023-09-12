2 Color Runs planned Sunday

Two Color Runs will be held Sunday, Sept. 17 in the Newton area.

The 5K Hawk Hustle Color Run will be at the Hampton Township Recreation Fields, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

A 5K will start at 9 a.m. and a one-mile walk at 9:30 a.m.

The 5K costs $25 and the walk is $20 in advance. Sign up online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Newton/HawkHustleColorRun

Pre-registration and packet pickup will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at McKeown School, 1 School Road, Newton.

Same-day registration will start at 8 a.m. Sunday. On race day, the 5K will cost $35 for adults and $30 for children and the walk will cost $30.

The first 250 registered participants will receive T-shirts.

The first-, second- and third-place male and female finishers in the 5K will receive awards, and there will be awards for the boys and girls age 14 and older who finish the walk in first-, second- and third places.

Green Hills School event

Also scheduled Sunday is the first Color Run and 5K sponsored by the Green Hills School PTA. All proceeds will benefit the students.

There will be a one-mile Color Fun Run at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Park, 14 Kennedy Road, Green Township. A 5K Color Run will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Participants should start out in white shirts and clothing that may be covered in non-toxic colored cornstarch. Also wear sunglasses to keep the colors from getting in your eyes.

The Fun Run costs $20 and the 5K is $30. Children younger than 5 are free.

Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/GreenTownship/GHSPTAColorRun5k

Check-in will begin about 9 a.m. Sunday.

There will be prizes for the top finishers as well as music, food trucks and post-run activities.

The rain date is Sept. 24.

For information, send email to comerungreen@gmail.com