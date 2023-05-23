2 veterans are grand marshals of parade

Two veterans - Jacob Yanoff, who fought in World War II, and Joseph Monaco, who served in the Navy in the 1960s - will be honored as grand marshals of the Memorial Day parade Monday, May 29 in Newton.

Members of the Newton Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 86 introduced them Tuesday, May 23 at the VFW post.

Bonnie Matthews, honorary state regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, accepted the honor on behalf of Yanoff, who is 97.

Originally from Newton, he enlisted in the Marines in 1944.

After basic training, Yanoff found himself on a ship headed to Pearl Harbor that was rerouted to Iwo Jima. There, he and his fellow soldiers came under attack and he was injured.

He received a Purple Heart for his bravery and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Monaco enlisted in the Navy in 1960. He spent six months on the Mediterranean Sea, including a goodwill tour of Greece.

His crew was involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis, when they took command of the U.S. Commander 2nd Fleet. He later had two North Atlantic tours.

Monaco was honorably discharged in 1964.

He has spent the past “50-something years” living in Newton, raising three children who attended Newton High School.

Monaco is proud of being named grand marshal but admitted to being a bit apprehensive. “I’ve never done this before so I’m kind of nervous.”

The parade, which begins at 10 a.m., may be viewed from Spring Street or Moran Street. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at Memory Park, honoring those who lost their lives fighting for our country.