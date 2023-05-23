x
2 veterans are grand marshals of parade

NEWTON. Jacob Yanoff, who fought in World War II, and Joe Monaco, who served in the Navy in the 1960s, will lead the parade.

| 23 May 2023 | 07:09
    Bonnie Matthews of the Daughters of the American Revolution holds a picture of Jacob Yanoff, who served during World War II. Yanoff and Joe Monaco, right, will be grand marshals of the Newton Memorial Day parade Monday, May 29. (Photos by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    Harry Kaplan, a former commander of American Legion Post 86 in Andover, presents Jacob Yanoff with volcanic ash from Iwo Jima.
    Joe Monaco is one of two grand marshals of the Newton Memorial Day parade Monday, May 29.
Two veterans - Jacob Yanoff, who fought in World War II, and Joseph Monaco, who served in the Navy in the 1960s - will be honored as grand marshals of the Memorial Day parade Monday, May 29 in Newton.

Members of the Newton Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 86 introduced them Tuesday, May 23 at the VFW post.

Bonnie Matthews, honorary state regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, accepted the honor on behalf of Yanoff, who is 97.

Originally from Newton, he enlisted in the Marines in 1944.

After basic training, Yanoff found himself on a ship headed to Pearl Harbor that was rerouted to Iwo Jima. There, he and his fellow soldiers came under attack and he was injured.

He received a Purple Heart for his bravery and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Monaco enlisted in the Navy in 1960. He spent six months on the Mediterranean Sea, including a goodwill tour of Greece.

His crew was involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis, when they took command of the U.S. Commander 2nd Fleet. He later had two North Atlantic tours.

Monaco was honorably discharged in 1964.

He has spent the past “50-something years” living in Newton, raising three children who attended Newton High School.

Monaco is proud of being named grand marshal but admitted to being a bit apprehensive. “I’ve never done this before so I’m kind of nervous.”

The parade, which begins at 10 a.m., may be viewed from Spring Street or Moran Street. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at Memory Park, honoring those who lost their lives fighting for our country.