3 running for 2 council seats

Three candidates are competing for two Borough Council seats in the Nov. 5 election.

Incumbents Russell Bellis Jr. and Troy Orr won the Republican primary in June in a race with three other candidates.

Jeffrey Lewis is the only Democrat running for the council.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

RUSSELL BELLIS JR.

No statement submitted.

JEFFREY LEWIS

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I am looking for a new opportunity to serve the community of Branchville.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Encourage residents to attend meetings on a regular basis to be more informed.

2) Work on having there be more respect and understanding of employees’ responsibilities and titles.

3) Be an active councilperson and not just attend meetings.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I will be retiring at the end of March so I will have time to attend functions, meetings etc. during the day as needed without work conflicts that affect some council members.

Background and qualifications.

• Lifelong resident of Branchville for 65 years.

• Board of Health member for many years.

• Past president of Branchville Historical Society.

• Exempt member for 24 years and ex-chief of Branchville Hose Company #1 (1991-92).

• Office of Emergency Management coordinator since 1998.

• Democratic representative for Branchville.

TROY ORR

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I have asked myself many times why I am running again. I run not because it is the center of my world or even enjoyable. It is because of my desire to once again have faith in our governing bodies, where the government is no longer a highly sophisticated money-laundering scheme and actually has a function.

I have the realization this will probably never be accomplished, even in the smallest of towns as ours. However to simply accept that is something I cannot do.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If you have a properly functioning governing body, then anything can be accomplished if it needs to be. Sometimes, simply running the day-to-day affairs is truly what is best for everyone.

I honestly believe the more government is involved, the worse off things are.

If you want our capital funds to be prioritized to meet the taxpayers’ needs, for example: water treatment plant, lead-line replacement, etc., I am your candidate.

If you want the more frivolous things prioritized, such as a new municipal building roof quoted at $120,000 and/or a new paint job, the purchase of unnecessary equipment etc., then I am not your choice.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have been a resident of Branchville for 35 years and a member of its community since birth. My parents have owned Orr’s Clothing, one of Branchville’s longest-running stores, for over 45 years.

I am blessed to have raised my three wonderful, supportive children here alongside my wife, Nancy, and now am blessed to be a grandfather.

I have cared for this town even before I became a resident and would like to see some of the “old world charm” remain as part of our community.