3 Stanhope first-responders to be honored tonight

Three first-responders from Stanhope will be honored by the 200 Club of Morris County at a dinner Thursday, April 27.

Patrolman Robert Popelka of the Stanhope Police Department was chosen as a Valor Honoree. Capt. Derek Kuncken and Lt. Richard Kuncken of the Stanhope-Netcong American Legion Ambulance Corps were named Meritorious Honorees.

The awards recognize the outstanding service of first-responders. Those whose lives are placed in danger receive the Award of Valor. Those who perform above and beyond the call of duty but are not placed in danger receive an Award of Meritorious Service.

The awards will be presented at the 49th annual Valor & Meritorious Awards Celebration at Birchwood Manor in Whippany.

For information, go online to https://www.200clubofmorriscounty.com/valor-meritorious-awards?fbclid=IwAR0JdVCfXr6eAjYV7Co4XCz36cRmlCvoVlY0tqBQm7rPC7Xiql9kX2_0BVI