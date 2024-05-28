5 vying for 2 council seats

Five Republicans are competing for two Borough Council seats in the June 4 primary.

Running in the GOP primary are incumbents Russell Bellis Jr. and Troy Orr as well as Melissa Fischer, Randolph Morse and Keith Whitehead.

Jeffrey Lewis is the only Democrat running for the council.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

RUSSELL BELLIS JR.

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I am running for the Branchville Borough Council because I have lived here all my life and I want to support my town.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Three things that I wish to accomplish if re-elected are lower taxes and keeping the sewer and water rates to a reasonable cost for the Branchville residents.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have lived in Branchville for 65 years and have been a Branchville fireman for 37 years. I was the Branchville fire chief for six years.

I have served three years on the Branchville Borough Council and would love to be re-elected for another three years as there is still work to be accomplished.

MELISSA FISCHER

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I have a desire to serve my community and make a positive impact on the lives of my fellow residents.

While participating in our local governing body, I will work to better serve our community.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) With my experience in education and commitment to the well-being of our youth, I aim to prioritize initiatives for our children’s future while fostering a thriving and inclusive environment for all residents.

2) I plan to emphasize transparency, accessibility and collaboration with residents’ concerns.

3) I will remain diligent and accountable for every citizen of our town.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

As a lifelong resident of Sussex County I have made Branchville my home for over 14 years.

I am married to David Fischer and we are the proud parents of two young boys.

I will bring my dedication and commitment with fresh perspectives and a strong community voice to keep our town the place we love to live.

Background and qualifications.

I graduated from the College of New Jersey with a bachelor of science degree in math education, and subsequently earned my master’s degree in education.

I have been employed with Kittatinny High School for 21 years and am committed to my profession and a dedicated educator.

I encourage everyone to join me in shaping the trajectory of our community and ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come.

RANDOLPH MORSE

No statement submitted.

TROY ORR

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I am running for council to continue to bring a different perspective to governing - one that places the consideration of the taxpayer at the forefront of decision-making.

Too often our governments’ decision-making revolves around personal agendas. I’m trying hard to keep the focus on financial stability because that is what I consider the main objective of an elected official to be.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) We have several projects in the near future that will require a significant amount of funding. We currently have funds secured through property sales by the borough. I will advocate that these funds be utilized before we venture ourselves into further debt.

2) I will continue working toward a more unified and transparent council - preferably one where all the members support their positions using creditable information and work together to do what is best for the town despite sometimes differing viewpoints.

3) I would like to preserve the simplicity of the town. Some people have grand ideas for the town’s future.

I think our best future is to reflect on our past. As some have said to me, “Branchville is like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting,” and that suits me just fine.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I don’t consider myself a public official but rather a taxpayer with an obligation to those who have put their trust in me to represent them.

Background and qualifications.

I am a simple blue-collar worker who has called Branchville my home for 35 years.

My wife, Nancy, and I have raised our three children here.

With family roots and parents who are owners of Orrs Clothing, Branchville has been an integral part of my life.

I have also been the basketball director of the Branchville Youth and Recreation Group for 12 years and enjoy spending time with my family and in the outdoors.

KEITH WHITEHEAD

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I am running for Borough Council because I believe we need a change to many personal agendas. Nothing is getting accomplished

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Do what’s best for the residents with no personal agenda.

2) Work with the current business owners.

3) Try to bring new business into the borough.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have 30 years of public works experience.

I know budgets and how government works.

Also I have been a firefighter in the borough for 33 years always putting community first.