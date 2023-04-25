A Taste for Talent set for Monday

The 25th anniversary of northwestern New Jersey’s premier culinary fundraising event, A Taste of Talent, will be Monday, May 1 at Perona Farms.

The event, beginning at 6 p.m., benefits Project Self-Sufficiency, a nonprofit agency that provides services for low-income families in Sussex, Morris, Hunterdon and Warren counties.

Patrons are invited to mingle with chefs from about 50 celebrated area restaurants while feasting on appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Some of the restaurants that have participated in the past include 1776 by David Burke; Andre’s Lakeside Dining; Angry Erik Brewing; Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse; Café Pierrot; Cake Pop Bar; Capital Grille; Chef Anthony Lo Pinto; Chef Tim Schafer; The Chocolate Goat Gift Shoppe; Clay Oven; Cliff’s Ice Cream; Cranky Noodles; Crossed Keys Inn; Czig Meister Brewing; Dakine Cuisine; Emily’s Hearth; the Farmer’s daughter; Fossil Farms; Fran’s Farmhouse Kitchen; Garriss General Store; George’s Wine & Spirits Gallery; Gourmet Gallery; Hayek’s Market; Hunter’s Lodge; Indian Masala; Jersey Girl Cheese; Krave Caterers; La Vita Italian Specialties; Lola’s; Lorraine’s Cake Shop & Tea Room; Mama’s Cafe Baci; Mr. Crabby’s Craft Kitchen & Bar; North Shore House; O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill; Passionate Chef; Pattycakes; Perona Farms; Springhouse Creamery; St. Moritz Bar &Grill; Sussex County Community College Culinary Arts & Hospitality Program; Tanti Baci Caffe; and the Walpack Inn.

Sponsorships range from $500 to $25,000; a limited number of tickets for individual donations are available for $300.

The event will be indoors and outside at the venue. Providing entertainment will be volunteer musicians, including Colofonia Ensemble, Meant to Be, Aimee Nishimura, Pro Tempos, Skylands Dulcimer String Band, Sparta High School Chamber Club and the Sussex Brass Quintet.

”For 25 years, A Taste of Talent has been our signature fundraising event and the cornerstone of our annual campaign,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“Funds raised by A Taste of Talent make it possible for Project Self-Sufficiency to provide the programs and services necessary for families in northwestern New Jersey to attain economic self-sufficiency. We continue to be humbled by the support we receive from the restaurateurs in our area, and we are looking forward to a delightful event.”

Perona Farms is at 350 Andover-Sparta Road, Andover.

To make a contribution to Project Self-Sufficiency, to obtain tickets to A Taste of Talent or to find out about the programs and services available at the agency, go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.